Blasts Heard In Kherson - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, a series of explosions rocked the city of Kherson.

This is reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson," the report says.

President Zelensky: Our warriors determined to win for Ukraine

An air raid alert had not been declared in the region when the blasts rang out.

As reported, on October 3, three men - 60, 62, and 71 years old - were injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the central part of Kherson. The residents suffered shrapnel wounds.