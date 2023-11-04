Blasts Heard In Kherson - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, a series of explosions rocked the city of Kherson.
This is reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.
"Explosions are heard in Kherson," the report says. Read also:
President Zelensky: Our warriors determined to win for Ukraine
An air raid alert had not been declared in the region when the blasts rang out.
As reported, on October 3, three men - 60, 62, and 71 years old - were injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the central part of Kherson. The residents suffered shrapnel wounds.
