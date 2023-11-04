Chronicles Of Victory: November 4, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 39th day of the Second Karabakh
War :
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared on his official Twitter page that the
Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan
and Gubadli districts.
- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Italian la Repubblica
newspaper.
- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering losses.
- The list of destroyed military equipment of the
Armenian armed forces has been announced.
- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.
- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime in the direction
of the Tovuz and Agstafa districts
- A video footage of the destruction of Armenia's
anti-aircraft gun has been released.
- Captain of the Armenian armed forces Ando Grigoryan was
killed while driving UAZ.
- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar district.
- The Armenian armed forces' sabotage attempt against the
Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Zangilan district from
the Armenian territory was prevented .
