               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chronicles Of Victory: November 4, 2020


11/4/2023 1:08:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 39th day of the Second Karabakh War :

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared on his official Twitter page that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts.

- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Italian la Repubblica newspaper.

- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering losses.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been announced.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.

- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Tovuz and Agstafa districts

- A video footage of the destruction of Armenia's anti-aircraft gun has been released.

- Captain of the Armenian armed forces Ando Grigoryan was killed while driving UAZ.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar district.

- The Armenian armed forces' sabotage attempt against the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Zangilan district from the Armenian territory was prevented .

MENAFN04112023000187011040ID1107370477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search