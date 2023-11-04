German DB Engineering & Consulting Keen To Help Transform Uzbekistan's Rail Transport (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. DB
Engineering & Consulting's ongoing efforts in Uzbekistan are aimed
at helping optimize and transform the country's rail transport
sector, a source at the company told Trend .
The company representative stressed that the partnership with
Uzbekistan, has been instrumental in shaping the country's rail
sector for the next 5 years, starting from 2019.
" DB Engineering & Consulting has played a
significant role in enhancing the transport sector in Uzbekistan
through its partnership with O'zbekiston temir yo'llari JSC
(Uzbekistan Railways)," the source said.
Further speaking, the representative noted that the
collaboration began with the electrification of the Karshi-Termez
line and the construction of a tunnel at the Kamchik Pass,
providing a strategically important route as an access for ground
transport travelling between the regions of Tashkent and
Namangan.
"Moreover, DB E&C strengthened its position even more by
securing contracts for the enhancement of the Tashkent metro system
and the electrification of the 452-kilometer Bukhara-Urgench-Khiva
rail section, aiming to reduce travel time from Tashkent to Urgench
from 18 to 7 hours," the company representative stated.
"DB Engineering & Consulting's initiatives in Uzbekistan not
only improve transportation infrastructure, but also enhance
tourism potential, transit corridors activities and help reach
Uzbekistan's energy goals via reducing CO2 emissions," the source
stated.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans implementation of a number of
projects for enhanced road infrastructure starting from January 1,
2025.
The project includes the design, construction and reconstruction
of public highways in accordance with international requirements
for high-speed traffic.
Thus, in 2025, it is planned to build toll roads in the
direction of Tashkent - Andijan, Tashkent – Samarkand and a toll
tunnel at the Takhtakoracha pass.
Some other changes in the road infrastructure include
involvement of the private sector in management of public roads
with the aim of exploring the benefits and challenges associated
with private sector involvement in road management.
