Nepal Earthquake Kills At Least 128

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

At least 128 people were killed and dozens injured in Nepal on Friday when a strong earthquake struck the western area of Jajarkot, with witnesses saying houses in the area collapsed and buildings as far as New Delhi, India, shook.

Officials said early Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off with many places.

Nepal's National Seismological Centre said the quake was a magnitude 6.4 but the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) later downgraded the magnitude to 5.7 and the U.S. Geological Survey pegged it as a magnitude 5.6. (Agencies)