Red River Charitable Foundation Announces 2023 Marcy Levesque Women In Technology Scholarship Recipients

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, today announced the recipients of the 2023 Marcy Levesque Women in Technology Scholarship. RRCF awarded a total of $12,500 to five applicants from across the United States, with each person receiving $2,500. This is the first year of the scholarship.

Marcy Levesque was a beloved part of the Red River family and the first remote Network Operations Center employee. An engineer at heart and a lifelong learner, Levesque always brought compassion and creative problem-solving to her work, ensuring customers and colleagues felt supported. The scholarship in her name was created to enable women studying technology and to encourage growth and leadership in computer science, engineering and technical studies.

“Providing greater access to education in technical fields has been an important part of RRCF's mission since its inception,” said Koren Flint, Red River's Women in Tech Employee Resource Group lead.“We know technology can be a catalyst for growth and transformation in a person's career and this scholarship gives women an opportunity to pursue their interest in this field and create positive change in their communities. We plan on continuing this scholarship for years to come as a way to honor Marcy's legacy and support future generations.”

This year's scholarship winners received a $2,500 award to support their educational goals in the technology field.



Mekdes M. – Attending Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) to obtain an associate degree in cybersecurity

Khadijah B. – Attending Western Governors University, obtaining her master's degree in cybersecurity

Kimberly C. – Attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute, obtaining bachelor's degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics

Casey G. – Attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (VA Tech), obtaining a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering with a focus on robotics & mechatronics Faith M. – Attending Clemson University to obtain a bachelor's degree in computer science with a minor in digital arts production

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver .