India Should Cooperate With Canada's Probe Of Sikh's Killing

(MENAFN- Asia Times) New Delhi's request that Canada repatriate 41 diplomats from India by October 10 marked another escalation in the two nations' ongoing diplomatic crisis. India cited the principle of diplomatic parity as the basis for the demand.

Canada

did not withdraw

its diplomatic staff

by the deadline

and instead opted to engage in discreet negotiations with India in an attempt to resolve the crisis. On October 19, after unsuccessful efforts to persuade India, 41 Canadian diplomats departed in response to New Delhi's threat to revoke their diplomatic immunity. Canada is not taking

retaliatory measures

in response to this new development.

The diplomatic crisis erupted after Canadian Prime Minister

Justin Trudeau's explosive

allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in British Columbia in June. Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat, prompting India to reciprocate by expelling a Canadian diplomat.

New Delhi also issued travel warnings to its citizens in Canada and suspended visa services, adversely impacting the Indian diaspora in Canada. Recently, India resumed partial visa services, which is a positive sign toward de-escalation.

Trudeau

reinforced his allegations

during a press conference in New York, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly. He called on India to cooperate with the investigation amid strained diplomatic relations.

Revelations in

Canadian media

have significantly bolstered the strength of Trudeau's claims. Reports indicate that some of the evidence supporting the allegations – which includes human intelligence and intercepted communications between Indian diplomats – was shared by Five Eyes allies, an intelligence-sharing network that comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.