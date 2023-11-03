Bread Financialtm's Livingwell Program Wins Prestigious Ragan Workplace Wellness Award For Financial Wellness

(MENAFN- 3BL) Learn More

For its efforts to support holistic associate well-being, Bread FinancialTM 's LivingWell program recently won a Ragan Workplace Wellness Award , which celebrates the organizations, people and teams that have made significant strides in improving their employees' health and well-being, with a focus on physical, mental, financial and social wellness.

Chosen from a large pool of applicants, LivingWell was named the overall winner in the Financial Wellness category. LivingWell, which provides a variety of low to no-cost tools, resources and support to help Bread Financial associates and their families feel balanced, energized and optimistic about their personal journeys, recognizes financial confidence as a critical piece of total well-being.

“I'm thrilled to be recognized by an industry-leader like Ragan, as this award highlights the tremendous strides we've made to help our associates feel more confident about their finances,” said Lindsay Madaras , senior manager of associate well-being, Bread Financial.“Money can be a significant source of stress, so we provide a variety of no-cost resources to help associates reach their personal financial goals. We do this through benefits such as BrightPlan , a financial wellness solution that provides unlimited access to a financial planner, on-demand education, coaching and advice, and monthly“Dollars & Sense” workshops that cover important topics like budgeting, managing debt and improving credit scores.”

“Congratulations to Bread Financial,” said Brendan Gannon , senior marketing manager of awards and programs, PR Daily.“Creating a healthy and supportive workplace culture is critical to the success of any organization, and Bread Financial has demonstrated a true commitment to the well-being of its employees. Ragan is proud to recognize your efforts.”

Under the pillars of Self-Care, Emotional Wellness, Financial Confidence and Life Events, LivingWell supports more than 7,500 global associates. Earlier this year, it also took home two platinum-level distinctions for its programming.

About Bread FinancialTM

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread PayTM buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its 7,500+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit BreadFinancial or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Ragan Communications and PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.