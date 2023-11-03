Delhi Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Nepal on 3 November, according to the National Center for Seismology tremors were felt in the national capital. As per initial details, the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and it occurred at a latitude of 28.84 N and a longitude of 82.19 E. More details are awaited.
The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 11:32 p.m. forcing people to rush out of their homes just as they were preparing for the weekend. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal from the Delhi-NCR region, the jolts were also felt in neighboring states regions Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage, reported Hindustan Times, adding, the powerful earthquake shook buildings in the national capital on 15 October, both Delhi and NCR felt strong tremors, after similar jolts were felt on 3 October READ: Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in FaridabadReactions:
\" I was watching TV and felt like a little dizzy all of a sudden...then I saw on the TV about the earthquake and suddenly, I came out of my home\" Tushar, a resident of Noida, told the news agency ANI.\"I was lying on bed and it started shaking and I noticed even the ceiling fan was moving so I came out of my home,\" said a resident of Patna.\"It took some time to realize what was happening...\", the news agency quoted a resident of Delhi as saying, while another said,“I was lying on the bed and the bed started shaking, I called my sister who was sleeping next to me...when we went to the balcony, there was a lot of noise coming from outside...”With agency inputs.
