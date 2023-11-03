Nepal Earthquake News LIVE: 128 Killed As Strong Quake Hit Nepal, Death Toll Expected To Rise

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Nepal Earthquake News LIVE Updates: At least 128 people were killed and over 100 injured as rescuers searched mountain villages after a strong earthquake of 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal. Officials added that the toll was expected to rise, noting that communications were cut off in many places of the Nepal earthquake were also felt in the Delhi-NCR region. Social media was flooded with videos of people out of their houses as the tremors continued for more than seven seconds. Stay tuned for Nepal earthquake news LIVE updates earthquake news LIVE updates:8:15 am: Visuals from Jajarkot where motorcycle and broken windows are seen in the midst of the rubble in the aftermath of an earthquake.
8:12 am: Survivors at a corridor of the Jajarkot district hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Jajarkot on November 4, 2023.
8:09 am: Visuals from Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake that struck last night. Eighty people were killed and more than 140 people sustained injuries in the Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal, according to state-run Nepal Television. Overall 128 people were killed in the country.8.01 am: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' leaves for earthquake-affected areas of the country.7.55 am: The death toll has risen to 128 in the Nepal earthquake. According to the reports, it is expected to rise even further.7.15 am: According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 miles and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6. The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre of Nepal, was at Jajarkot, some 250 miles northeast of Kathmandu toll in Rukum, Jajarkot districtAccording to state-run Nepal Television, Eighty people were killed and more than 140 people sustained injuries in Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal. Earlier, government administration official Harish Chandra Sharma had said that security officials were working with villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses. However, he noted that it was challenging to get to some locations since landslides caused by the earthquake and its aftershocks had obstructed some of the trails's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal's office expressed \"his deep sorrow over the human and physical damage caused by the earthquake\". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PMO Nepal said,“Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal \"Prachanda\" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.”Tremors felt in Delhi and surrounding statesThe tremors of the quake was also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away. Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the jolts were also felt in neighboring states regions Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.(With inputs from AP)
