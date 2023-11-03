Israel-Gaza War Day 29: Benjamin Netanyahu Opposes Ceasefire Unless Hamas Frees All Hostages. Top-10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza war top-10 updates: As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 29th day, the Prime Minister has rejected US calls for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza region. The Israeli military has continued to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza. Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed war: top-10 updatesUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Jordan's King Abdullah II Saturday after leaving Israel empty-handed in his efforts to secure humanitarian \"pauses\" in its war to destroy Hamas war: Israeli airstrike hits ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 dead; death toll likely to riseAn Israeli air strike on an ambulance being used to evacuate the wounded from besieged northern Gaza killed 15 people and injured 60 others on Friday of Palestinian workers stranded in Israel sent back to Gaza; UN says 'deeply concerned'With Israel's campaign against Hamas raging, the United States has renewed calls to work toward a Palestinian state, but few expect success now after decades of failure. Biden has in recent days subtly changed the tone by emphasizing the need to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians.'Ready for...': Hezbollah chief holds US 'entirely responsible' for Gaza war, slams 'frail, foolish' IsraelIsrael on Friday deported thousands of Palestinian workers from the Gaza Strip back to the besieged territoryIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected US calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war unless Hamas frees all hostages Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has urged the international community to intervene and protect civilians as well as medical teams from Israeli attacksIn his first public speech since 2006, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called for a ceasefire and praised Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel Israeli government is warning its citizens to reconsider foreign travel and to exercise caution while abroad due to rise in antisemitic incidents families of nine Israeli victims of last month's Hamas attacks have lodged a complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for suspected war crimes. On October 7, Hamas carried out bloody raids that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians. On October 7, Hamas carried out bloody raids that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

