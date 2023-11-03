Kerala News LIVE: Aluva Rape And Murder Case: Court To Pronounce Verdict Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.18 AM: Heavy rains with thunderstorms to continue today; Orange alert in 2 districts, yellow alert in 9

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the state today. Pathanamthitta and Idukki are on orange alert today. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, a yellow alert has also been declared in 9 other districts today.



8.13 AM:

Aluva rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict today

The Ernakulam POCSO court will pronounce the verdict in the brutal rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on Saturday (Nov 4). The court completed the trial in 26 days after registering the case. The accused Ashfaq Alam, a native of Bihar, has been booked with 16 charges including murder and rape that can also carry a maximum of the death penalty.