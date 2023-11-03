Türkiye Reaffirms Readiness To Accept Gazan Patients

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Nov 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Turkish Health Ministry, reiterated its readiness yesterday, to transfer critically ill patients from the besieged Gaza Strip to Türkiye, for treatment.

“We express once again that we are ready to transfer our Gazan brothers and sisters, who are in critical condition, to our country, so that they can access treatment,” Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, said, on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Koca deplored attacks on ambulances close to a major hospital in the Gaza Strip, describing these attacks as“shameful and inhumane.”

“We demand that the international community should take action to stop these indiscriminate attacks, as soon as possible.”

At least six Palestinians were killed yesterday, after an Israeli warplane attacked ambulances, in front of the main gate of the Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli military said, the ambulance was being used by Hamas fighters. According to the military, several Hamas fighters were killed in the operation, and they accused the group of using ambulances to transport militants and weapons.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish health minister said, his country is ready to provide full support for the continuation of the treatment of cancer patients, at the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which had to cease operations due to Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli airstrikes severely damaged the Turkish-funded hospital, the only cancer hospital in the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry.

From 2011 to 2017, the Turkish government funded the construction of the 180-bed hospital, which covers an area of 34,800 square metres.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 9,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to official figures.– NNN-XINHUA