Hungarian MOL Involved In Development Of Gas Field In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. The Hungarian
oil and gas company MOL will take part in the development of a gas
field in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Thus, KazMunayGas (KMG, the national oil and gas company of
Kazakhstan), the Chinese Sinopec and the Hungarian MOL will begin
development of the Rozhskovskoye gas field.
The parties plan to produce 1 billion cubic meters of gas per
year from the field. This year, production there will be 13 million
cubic meters.
Kazakhstan has previously stated that the Hungarian company's
estimated investment in production at the field will amount to $192
million.
As Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Péter Szijjártó
said, Kazakhstan could become a crucial source for Hungary's energy
security, with record imports.
Noting the importance of diversification, Szijjártó said that
Hungary aims to procure energy from multiple sources. This year's
significant oil purchases from Kazakhstan, transported via land,
pipelines, and sea, underscore this approach.
Gas production volume in Kazakhstan for 2022 amounted to 53.3
billion cubic meters, or 103.1 percent of the 2022 plan. Commercial
gas production amounted to 27.8 billion cubic meters, or 94 percent
of the plan.
Domestic consumption of commercial gas in Kazakhstan amounted to
19.3 billion cubic meters, or 107.2 percent of the 2022 plan,
exports - 4.6 billion cubic meters, or 85.1 percent of the
plan.
The volume of liquefied petroleum gas production (supplied to
the domestic market) amounted to 2.8 million tons, or 98 percent of
the plan.
