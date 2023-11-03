1,711 Cultural Infrastructure Objects Damaged In Ukraine Due To Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 1,711 objects of cultural infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed due to Russian aggression.

“Cultural infrastructure has suffered the greatest losses and damages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and Kyiv city,” the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reports .

The largest group of cultural infrastructure objects that suffered damage or destruction are club facilities (49% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage).

In total, 844 clubs, 603 libraries, 133 art education institutions, 100 museums and galleries, 31 theaters, cinemas and philharmonics have been damaged or destroyed.

Objects of cultural infrastructure have been affected in 262 territorial communities (17.8% of the total number of territorial communities), in particular in Donetsk (83%), Sumy (53%), Kharkiv (52%), Chernihiv (46%), Kherson (43%), Luhansk (42%), Mykolaiv (42%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (26%), Dnipropetrovsk (19%), Zhytomyr (12%), Odesa (8%), Khmelnytskyi ( 8%), Cherkasy (5%), Lviv (4%), Vinnytsia (3%), Zakarpattia (2%), Poltava (2%) regions and in Kyiv city.

The Ministry notes that almost the entire territory of Luhansk region and significant parts of the territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions remained temporarily captured by the Russians as of the end of October 2023. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects affected.

Illustrative photo: Telegram/Yuriy Sobolevskyi