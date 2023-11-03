Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah and Russian Federation counterpart Sergei Lavrov held official talks in Moscow.

MOSCOW - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Chairman of the Russian State Duma (parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin as part of his official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

KUWAIT - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed with a Chinese official from the International Cooperation Economic and Development Reform committee, aspects of joint cooperation between Kuwait and China.

WASHINGTON - The United States has warned Israel of eroding support to its war on the Gaza Strip as global outcry intensifies about the scale of civilian casualities and humanitarian suffering there, the CNN reported.

ISLAMABAD - At least six people lost their lives while 21 others received injuries in a bomb blast targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan. (end) ibi

