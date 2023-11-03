FM Kuleba: Kyiv Holds No Secret Talks With Moscow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no secret negotiations between Kyiv and the aggressor state.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of Germany's ZDF , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When asked about any talks taking place 'behind the closed doors' between Ukraine and Russia, Kuleba briefly replied:“No.”

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the Peace Formula is based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In simple words, Russia must leave Ukraine's territory.

“Until that happens, until Russia is ready to do so, there is no point in holding any talks,” Kuleba stressed.

He called for confidence in Ukraine and support for Ukraine, and then its victory will also be Germany's victory.

Commenting on the situation with the Taurus long-range missiles, which Ukraine had been asking Germany for since last spring, Kuleba mentioned that“the question is open, but Germany needs time”.

Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine had developed trusted relations with its partners, and they should not worry that the provided weapons might not be used as agreed.

At the same time, the Ukrainian minster thanked the German Federal Government for the second Patriot system, which would help to protect Ukraine's infrastructure.

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian side does not feel any decrease in support from Western partners, although the war in the Middle East did result in a reduced media focus on Ukraine.