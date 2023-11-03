Israel Attacks School Housing Displaced Gazans, Kills Dozens

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- Twenty displaced Gazans were killed and dozens were injured due to an Israeli bombing, Palestinian sources in the Gaza Strip reported today.The martyrs were taking refuge at a school in northern Gaza's al-Saftawi area before being targeted by the Israeli occupation forces.Al-Braij refugee camp was also targeted by the occupation forces, where a number of innocent people were killed and injured, the sources said.

