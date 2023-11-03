Armenian-Planted-Landmines Continue To Kill And Maim Azerbaijanis - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Armenian-planted-landmines continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis,
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.
"As a result of landmine explosion in Tartar a leg of one 24
years old civilian was amputated. Since the end of the conflict 336
Azerbaijanis became victims. Urgent measures should be taken to
eradicate this threat," the publication says.
On November 3, at about 01:00 (GMT+4), Ali Agalarov, a resident
of the Borsunlu village, Tartar district, has stepped on an
anti-personnel mine.
Agalarov received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the
hospital.
