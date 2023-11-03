Électricité De France Keen To Join Power Plant Construction In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. Uzbekistan
and Électricité de France (EDF) discussed the company's
participation in the construction of combined-cycle power plants in
Uzbekistan's regions of Syrdarya and Surkhandarya, Trend reports.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the Uzbek-French
business forum.
Uzbekistan is interested in boosting the company's presence in
the region via the implementation of these projects, following a
statement by General Director in Central Asia for EDF Pierre-Paul
Antheunissens to support hydropower projects in Uzbekistan.
Updating on the current EDF project in Uzbekistan, Syrdarya II
gas-fired combined cycle power plant, Antheunissens said at the
time that this project with a capacity of 1,600 MW is very
important and needed at the moment.
EDF is the world's largest operator of nuclear power plants with
assets of 427 billion euros, which operates in 30 countries around
the world. The company is engaged in the production, transmission
and distribution of electricity.
