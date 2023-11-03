White House Warns That Funds To Support Ukraine Exhausted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The latest package under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), announced by the United States on Friday, exhausted the funds under this article, and resources for the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the U.S. presidential drawdown remained in limited amounts.

"Today's announcements [of the new assistance package] exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press gaggle aboard a presidential plane, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that the US administration still had certain reserves for allocating aid within the limits of presidential drawdown. According to her, the United States is currently reducing the amount of packages to continue to fulfil the immediate needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as "to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible."

In this regard, the Press Secretary repeated the call to Congress to pass President Biden's large-scale request with support for Ukraine and send an "important message" to the world about America's resolve.

As reported, on Friday the USA announced a new security assistance package to Ukraine which includes $125 million under presidential drawdown and $300 million under Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) initiative.