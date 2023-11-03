Purpose Of Russian Offensive On Kupyansk Revealed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kupyansk direction remains one of the hottest, the Russian invaders continue to go on the offensive but still have no strategic success.

"The enemy continues its offensive actions. The purpose is to re-encircle and capture the town of Kupyansk which was already occupied. This is an important logistics center through which ammunition and provisions for the occupying army were supplied," Volodymyr Fitio, spokesperson for the Ground Forces command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Radio Liberty .

According to him, eight combat engagements took place in this direction of the front only on November 2. The Russian army began to use equipment, in particular tanks and armored fighting vehicles, more actively.

"The military operations took place near Ivanivka and Synkivka in Kharkiv region. We managed to destroy 30 military equipment units, including seven tanks and nine armored fighting vehicles," the spokesperson noted.

As reported, the Russian military made unsuccessful attempts to advance in Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day.