White House Believes Assistance Package To Ukraine And Israel Has Bipartisan Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US presidential administration believes that both the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress will vote to approve President Biden's broad request which includes, among other things, support for Ukraine and Israel.

"As it relates to the broader national security package and domestic package – as we talk about Israel, Ukraine and other domestic pieces of this supplemental – we believe that there is bipartisan support," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press gaggle aboard a presidential plane, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She emphasized that the request was an "emergency", so, according to her, it should be supported by both parties.

"And certainly, we want to see it moving forward," Jean-Pierre added.

The Press Secretary also emphasized that President Biden intended to veto the bill passed by the House of Representatives the day before to support Israel exclusively at the expense of the US Internal Revenue Service if the document reached the White House.

As reported, the U.S. President last month sent a $106 billion request to Congress which includes support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as funds for strengthening the country's border security and other needs.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images