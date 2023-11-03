Twenty-Four Enemy Strikes Launched On Sumy Region Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, November 3, the Russians launched 24 strikes on border territories and populated settlements of Sumy region.
"The Russians launched 24 strikes. 116 explosions were recorded. Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, Esman communities were hit," the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook . Read also:
As noted, the enemy used mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, and kamikaze drones.
