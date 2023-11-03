Shell Production In Ukraine Grows By 20 Times - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's military-industrial complex has increased the production of projectiles by 20 times compared to last year.

That's according to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, which refers to Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev, Ukrinform reports.

"We must have a 'plan B,' and we have it. Our military-industrial complex is already growing. For example, the production of projectiles has increased by 20 times compared to last year," Cherniev said.

He said that Ukraine could not yet cover all its needs on its own, so it should set up additional production, including joint ventures with partners.

According to him, artillery shells and air defense systems remain the priority for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Now we have certain solutions on how to combine and use Soviet-type air defense launch systems and missiles that are available in sufficient quantities in the United States. The United States is helping us here as much as they can," Cherniev said.

He also said that all partners of Ukraine constantly emphasize that despite other global armed conflicts, Ukraine will continue to receive aid.