Rare Falcon Saved After Being Shot By Poachers In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A rare Italian falcon has been saved by veterinary surgeons
after being shot by poachers in Calabria late last month, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The three-year-old peregrine falcon was operated on after being
shot in the wing at Melito Porto Salvo near Reggio Calabria on
October 25.
The animal has now been released back into the wild.
