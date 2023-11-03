Poverty Level Increases In Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poverty level increased in Bishkek. Kanat Tilekeyev, Deputy
Director of the Institute of Public Administration and Politics of
the University of Central Asia, announced at the National Poverty
and Inequality Development Forum, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
((Poverty has increased in the capital, and it remains
persistently high - it is 35.7 percent, which is 3 percent higher
than the republican level,)) he said.
Kanat Tilekeyev added that the high level can be understood, for
example, in Batken region. ((There were border conflicts, there is
very little productive land. People are forced to migrate; they
have no other way to earn money,)) he noted.
According to Kanat Tilekeyev, the poverty level in Osh is lower
than in the capital - just over 20 percent.
((Osh region has approximately the same level. This is without
taking into account income from migrants. If you take them out,
poverty immediately increases by approximately 15 percent. This
doesn't happen in Bishkek,)) he concluded.
According to the National Statistical Committee, in 2022 the
poverty level in urban settlements increased by 0.7 percent
compared to data in 2021. According to last year results, 34
percent of city residents live below the poverty line, in rural
areas - 32.6 percent. The overall poverty level in the republic at
the end of 2022 was 33.2 percent. This is 0.1 percent less than the
2021 level.
