Author Claudette Milner Releases Children Of Plains Estates: Battle Hate On All Fronts Volume 7

Ms. Milner is the author of the Children of Plains Estates Series. The first volume was published in 2003. The series remains popular after twenty years.

Ms. Milner recently released volume 7 of the series entitled Children of Plains Estates: Battle Hate on All Fronts.

Author Claudette Milner examines the root of hate and prejudice.

She opens the dialogue of discussion to find solutions to the cycle of bigotry by presenting a frank discussion which includes; antisemitism, the LGBTQ community, racial bigotry, homelessness, the insurrection, affirmative action and undocumented illegals.

Children of Plains Estates is the first volume of the Series. We are introduced to the main characters which include the Walkers, Humphries, McKnights, and the Colberts. Each family is unique in their make up but similar in the issues that they face. No other juvenile fiction book confronts racial and cultural stereotypes, racism, alcoholism, adoption, baptism and other issues that confront families throughout the world.

Other volumes are entitled

Children of Plains Estates: Unheard Voices

Children of Plains Estates: Silent Tears

Children of Plains Estates: The Final Chapter

Children of Plains Estates: A New Beginning

Ms. Milner is best noted as the former radio host of 104.7 FM A Matter of Interpretation, host of A Matter of Interpretation WIGNTV, host and producer of Americans in Crisis and songwriter.

Ms. Milner's other bodies of work include the Forgiven of Our Transgressions series editions 1-63.

Forgiven of Our Transgressions is a Christian series which discusses challenging issues that Christians face while living in the world.

She has written several Christian novelettes which include " It Started With a Dime, Mary: Jerimiah 1:5, and Journey to the Cross. and two Christian workbooks.

Ms. Milner authored a poetry book and released an MP3 entitled We Give You Praise.