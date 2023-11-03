US Warns Israel Of Eroding Support Amid Of Growing Outcry Over Caza Carnage - CNN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (KUNA) - The United States has warned Israel of eroding support to its war on the Gaza Strip as global outcry intensifies about the scale of civilian casualities and humanitarian suffering there, the CNN reported Friday.

The American news network wrote that President Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have all explicitly pressed the case in recent private conversations with the Israelis.

It noted that behind the scenes, American officials also believe there is limited time for Israel to try to accomplish its stated objective of the war before uproar over the humanitarian suffering and civilian casualties - and calls for a ceasefire - reaches a tipping point.

Well-informed sources told the CNN that there is recognition within the administration that that moment may arrive quickly: Some of the president's close advisers believe that there are only weeks, not months, until rebuffing the pressure on the US government to publicly call for a ceasefire becomes untenable.

Particularly jarring to Biden and his national security team, two sources familiar with the matter said, were Israeli airstrikes this week that targeted a refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in grim scenes of widespread destruction and deaths. The president "didn't like this at all," one of the sources said.

"The problem for [Israel] is that the criticism is getting louder, not just among their detractors, but from their best friends," one senior administration official said.

Already, protests have blocked streets in Western capitals and even interrupted a private fundraiser Biden attended Wednesday in Minnesota. "As a rabbi I need you to call for a ceasefire right now," an audience member shouted.

Biden responded by making an explicit call for a break in the fighting: "I think we need a pause," he said, adding later when pressed by the protester: "A pause means give time to get the prisoners out."

Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the relentless images of Palestinian women and children being pulled from rubble could start to narrow Israel's ability to move forward with its current operation, according to senior administration officials.

In conversations with Netanyahu, Biden has warned that Israel will be judged harshly by the international community if it doesn't take steps to significantly ease humanitarian suffering and minimize Palestinian civilian deaths.

In a call with Netanyahu on Sunday, Biden told the prime minister he was concerned about the surge in violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and was emphatic that that the attacks had to stop, according to a source briefed on the conversation.

Biden and top national security officials have also ramped up their calls for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to allow hostages to come out of Gaza and aid to flow in.

Those pauses are one of several specific issues top American officials have pressed Israel on in recent days as outcry mounts over the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

Others include maintaining phone and internet connectivity on the strip, allowing fuel and water into Gaza and curbing escalating violence on the West Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu explicitly rejected some of those calls on Friday as Blinken visited Israel and met with the Israeli war cabinet. The Israeli prime minister specifically said his government opposed any temporary ceasefire in Gaza unless Hamas freed all the hostages it holds.

"I made it clear that we are going with full steam ahead, and that Israel refuses any temporary ceasefire that does not involve the release of the kidnapped Israelis," Netanyahu said in televised remarks. "Israel is not allowing fuel into Gaza and objects to funds being transferred into the Strip."

Over the course of their 10 phone calls, Biden has pressed Netanyahu on specific points and action items, including significantly increasing the number of aid trucks allowed into Gaza, facilitating the departure of foreign nationals from Gaza and curbing extremist settler violence against Palestinians on the West Bank.

Other Democrats close to the White House have increasingly adopted a different, tougher tone.

"It's time for Israel's friends to recognize that the current approach is causing an unacceptable level of civilian harm and does not appear likely to achieve the goal of ending the threat from Hamas. I urge Israel to immediately reconsider its approach," said Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut in a statement Thursday. (end)

amm









MENAFN03112023000071011013ID1107369831