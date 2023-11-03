US Authorities Target $54 Million In Crypto Tied To New Jersey Drug Operations

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The US Attorney's Office has initiated a civil forfeiture action to reclaim $54 million in cryptocurrency. This substantial sum is believed to be directly connected to a clandestine narcotics network that has been operating within the confines of New Jersey.

At the heart of this operation is an individual named Christopher Castelluzzo. That name carries the weight of a conviction for drug dealing and a current 20-year sentence behind bars. The cryptocurrency in question, primarily composed of Ethereum , has been meticulously traced back to him.

US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger shed light on the intentions behind this legal maneuver, stating,“The civil action we are taking today seeks to recover millions of dollars of cryptocurrency , which the defendant allegedly obtained from drug sales.”

Digging into the origins of this illicit fortune, it's revealed that Castelluzzo, along with his co-conspirators, embarked on their dark trade around 2013. They engaged in the sale of narcotics on shadowy darknet platforms, accepting Bitcoin as their currency of choice.

The proceeds from this underground market were then strategically invested, purchasing 30,000 ETH during Ethereum's initial coin offering (ICO) in 2014. Their digital assets expanded in 2016 by acquiring 30,000 Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Even within the confines of prison, Castelluzzo's criminal ingenuity did not falter. He devised a plan to launder his crypto assets and funnel them out of the United States. However, his plot was unraveled as authorities intercepted his communications through recorded prison calls. Consequently, his cryptocurrency holdings, now valued at a staggering $54 million, were seized.

James E. Dennehy, the FBI's Newark Special Agent in Charge, warned sternly about these events.“Our forfeiture action of $54 million should serve as a lesson to those who mistakenly believe we can't trace their illicit behavior.”

This bold legal action is not just a pursuit of justice; it's a loud and clear message. It underscores the unwavering resolve of US law enforcement in tracking and dismantling illicit operations.

The post US Authorities Target $54 Million in Crypto Tied to New Jersey Drug Operations appeared first on CryptoMode .