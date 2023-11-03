84 fresh dengue cases reported

(MENAFN- Anand Kumar Gupta) Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Eighty-four fresh cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 5035.

A Health official said that 55 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 12 cases each were reported from Kathua and Udhampur districts and 5 from Samba district. The positive patients include 68 adults and 16 children, he added.

He said maximum 3259 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 686 cases, Kathua 430 cases and Samba 325 cases. “There were 89 cases in Rajouri, 54 in Reasi, 49 in Ramban, 45 in Doda, 27 in Poonch, 7 in Kishtwar, 23 in Kashmir and 37 from other parts of the UT,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1588 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1451 have been discharged and 80 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water.



