New Delhi Blanketed In Toxic Haze, World's Most Polluted City Again

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) New Delhi, India's capital, grappled with severe air pollution on Friday, leading to the closure of some schools as the air quality index (AQI) reached hazardous levels.

Swiss group IQAir ranked New Delhi as the world's most polluted city with an AQI of 640, followed by Lahore, Pakistan, at 335, Reuters reported.

Regional officials attributed the spike in air pollutants to lower temperatures, stagnant winds, and crop stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Many of New Delhi's 20 million residents experienced eye irritation and itchy throats as the AQI hovered around 480 at some monitoring stations.

An AQI of 400-500 is considered dangerous, affecting even healthy individuals.

Healthcare professionals like Dr. Aheed Khan reported an increase in respiratory distress cases, especially in children.

Residents sought relief through air purifiers, but shortages of filters were reported, with fresh supplies expected on Monday.

The pollution problem in northern India is expected to persist due to stubble burning, slow wind speed, and cooling temperatures, according to Ashwani Kumar, chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

