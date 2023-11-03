DIFC Honours The Nation On The 11Th UAE Flag Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Celebrating the United Arab Emirate's past, present, and future on Flag Day, DIFC proudly hoisted the UAE flag at the iconic Gate Building in the heart of Dubai's financial district. The Governor of DIFC, HE Essa Kazim, proudly raised the UAE flag high in front of dignitaries from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), DIFC Courts, Immigration Office, and DHA Health Office, which was followed by the recital of the national anthem to mark the 11th year of the national occasion.

The UAE Flag Day is a national campaign launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as a reminder of the achievements of the founding fathers of the UAE.