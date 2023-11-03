Emirates Islamic Marks UAE Flag Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, today marked UAE Flag Day with a ceremony at its headquarters in Dubai Healthcare City. Farid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Islamic together with members of the senior management and staff of the bank gathered to raise the national flag and recite the UAE National Anthem. Celebrations were also hosted at the bank's Abu Dhabi head branch.

Emirates Islamic joins the rest of the nation in marking UAE Flag Day. The day is a national occasion that offers Emiratis and UAE residents an opportunity to reflect on the success of the country and to remember the inspiring and untiring efforts of the founding fathers of the UAE who built this great nation.

Seen here in the pictures are Emirates Islamic officials and staff at the flag hoisting.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari'ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the 'Most Innovative Sukuk' award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won 'Best Islamic Real Estate Deal' at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.