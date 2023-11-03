Du Signs Strategic Mou With Splunk To Forge A Path In Digital Resilience

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Splunk, the cybersecurity and observability leader, to enhance digital resilience in the UAE. This collaborative endeavour aims to support digital resilience in the country and usher in a new era of data security and operational excellence.

As per the MoU, du will embark on an ambitious journey to introduce the first UAE-hosted digital resilience cloud offering, powered by Splunk's cutting-edge technology. The new platform will ensure the robust security and seamless operation of digital systems for du's clients across the public sector, commercial and enterprise sectors in the UAE. The partnership will extend beyond infrastructure development. Both parties will delve into value-added managed digital resilience services tailored for the UAE market. This strategic alliance will encompass a wide array of activities, including joint marketing efforts, educational events all orchestrated by du and Splunk's dedicated channel teams.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Splunk, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du.“Through this strategic partnership and the pioneering development of the first-ever UAE-hosted digital resilience cloud offering, we are taking a monumental leap forward in safeguarding our digital landscape through the highest level of data security and operational excellence. We will establish a holistic approach to protect critical data, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure uninterrupted delivery of services in secure and robust digital ecosystems.”

“du is a leader in the UAE's telecommunications landscape, and Splunk is thrilled to join hands with them,” said Gary Steele, CEO at Splunk.“Together, we are poised to empower organizations with the trust and security they need to navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape. This collaboration between Splunk and du exemplifies our shared commitment to pioneering innovation and safeguarding the digital future of the UAE.”

Furthermore, the partnership will involve developing a comprehensive Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy. This strategy will serve du corporate, business, and social objectives in the UAE market, reinforcing their position as a pioneer in digital resilience. This strategic partnership between Splunk and du signifies a remarkable leap towards achieving digital resilience excellence in the UAE, propelling organizations towards a more secure and resilient digital future.

Both du and Splunk aspire to be active contributors to the UAE's digital agenda and digital transformation journey by serving as providers of unique digital resilience technologies to multiple public sector and leading enterprise tech customers in the UAE. This commitment reflects their dedication to fortifying the UAE's digital infrastructure and advancing its position on the global digital stage.

About du:

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure.