On The Path To COP28, Society Of Sustainability & Green Materials Launches In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Society of Sustainability and Green Materials (SSGM) is a non-profit organization officially launched in the UAE to raise awareness and be a leading edge in Sustainability, Green Materials and Circular Economy. As a membership driven organization, the Society has highly professional Corporate, Expert Individual members and Partners representing all sectors working in Sustainability and material industry.

Dr. Ali Al Jassim, Founder and Chairman of SSGM said,“The birth of this new unique Society is to provide exceptional services in sustainable development and encourage organizations and individuals from the local community to join us in our commitment and passion to work together in partnership to bring about positive change to enhance the environment and serve the sustainability community. Our approach is to raise awareness and improve knowledge sharing in Sustainability, Green Materials, and Circular Economy. We aim to support the development of appropriate policies and regulations in these fields. Our objective is to ensure UAE is well placed among leading countries that provide global knowledge in Sustainability with the focus on Green Materials. The Society is currently based in Dubai; and we aim to have further representative offices in the region.”

The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai to unite the world efforts towards agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions for Climate Change, which is considered as the most pressing global challenge of our time. According to the information in this website, the aim is to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 and course correct on adaptation, finance, loss, and damage.

Dr. Ali added,“In line with COP 28 UAE, our vision is to promote and advance Sustainability, Green Materials and reduce CO2 emissions. At SSGM, empowering our team and fostering a culture of advanced knowledge, self-learning and Improvement is key. Our Mission is to create a platform and unify efforts for developing Sustainability and Green Materials with a substantial database that allows the UAE to be considered as a global reference in this field.”

Dr. Waleed Yagoub, Co-Founder and Treasurer of SSGM, highlighted the significance of training mentioning“Training is one of the main activities of the Society. Organizing and facilitating training workshops in key areas of Sustainability, Green Materials and Circular Economy will benefit the manpower in both the public and private sectors. The training workshops will be provided by distinguished international experts. The providers and training materials will be carefully selected to ensure the development of skills and knowledge of local and regional organizations from both the public and private sectors. In addition, we will work closely with relevant Authorities to provide guidance and technical recommendations about Sustainability and Green Materials.”

SSGM is inviting all organizations from the private and public sectors to join its community. This includes Corporate and Individual members interested in Innovation and have the technical expertise in Sustainability, Carbon Emissions, Circular Economy, Green Products and Materials.