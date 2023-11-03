5 Aligner Care Strategies For Busy People

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Aligners require care and attention to provide optimal results. And if someone is a busy person, they may not have the time for extensive aligner maintenance routines. Thankfully, many dental professionals are happy to provide their patients with aligner care strategies to keep their clear teeth aligners clean and in good condition.

Always Brush and Rinse Aligners After Meals

One of the essential steps for aligner care is keeping aligners bacteria-free. As aligners sit on the teeth for long periods each day, food particles can get trapped throughout their treatment, leading to bacterial growth and a foul odor. Brushing and rinsing aligners after meals can help eliminate bacteria and extend their lifespan. Professionals recommend using a soft-bristle brush and antibacterial soap to clean trays. Also, avoid using toothpaste, which can scratch the aligners and leave a hazy appearance.

Wear Aligners as Recommended

Another aspect of good aligner care is consistency. Aligners must be worn as professionals recommend to achieve their intended purpose of shifting teeth into their proper position. Not wearing them as prescribed can lengthen the treatment timetable and lead to less-than-optimal outcomes. That's why wearing the trays for at least 22 hours each day is crucial. People should ensure to align their habits with this requirement, especially if they have busy days.

Keep Aligners in Their Protective Cases When Not in Use

Clear teeth aligners are delicate and can quickly become scratched or damaged. That's why, to ensure their longevity, patients should keep them in their protective case when not in use. Keeping aligners in their protective cases contains them, keeping them away from pets, curious children, and dangerous items that can cause damage.

Avoid Eating with Aligners

Aligners are not designed for chewing, and eating with them in place can damage them. The trays are made from thin, transparent plastic and are meant to be used primarily as a solution for teeth straightening. For these reasons, individuals should always take out their aligners when eating or drinking anything other than water. This action prevents bacteria buildup and ensures your aligners remain clean and intact.

Perform Regular Maintenance

To keep teeth aligners in excellent condition, people should take a few moments a day to inspect them and ensure they haven't been warped or damaged. Soak aligners in a denture or aligner cleaner weekly, followed by a thorough rinse. The cleaner will remove plaque buildup that could dull the tray's appearance and provide a deep clean that clears them of bacteria.

What Happens When People Don't Take Care of Their Aligners?

Not cleaning aligners regularly can make them a breeding ground for bacteria and result in bad breath. If exposed to extreme heat or washed with the wrong cleaning products, they can warp and damage teeth. In severe cases, improper care of aligners can even lead to gum disease and other dental problems.

Proper Care Is Crucial

Clear teeth aligners are a convenient way to straighten teeth without interfering with a person's appearance. With aligner treatment, people get their money's worth only after achieving their desired results: straighter, healthier smiles. These care strategies will also help people reduce the overall teeth aligners' costs , promoting good oral health for the years ahead.