Stocks In Play

11/3/2023 - 12:15 PM EST - AltaGas Ltd. : Today reported third-quarter 2023 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations and other corporate developments. Normalized EPS was $0.10 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $0.10 in the third quarter of 2022, while GAAP EPS2 was a $0.18 loss in the third quarter of 2023 compared a $0.17 loss in the third quarter of 2022. AltaGas Ltd. shares T.ALA are trading up $0.13 at $27.10.
