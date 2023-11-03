The Collegiate Collaborative (TCC) Is Hosting Its Inaugural Event Honoring Non

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The Collegiate Collaborative will be hosting its inaugural event that will honor its non-tenured faculty. Scheduled for November 2024 in North Carolina, this event will honor the adjunct faculty as well, who have done exemplary work in their fields. They will be awarded with an honorary membership into the prestigious Emerald Consortium. The Emerald Consortium is the exclusive media and coaching brand of The Collegiate Collaborative. The awards and honors do not end there, the evening will also present an opportunity to become the inaugural academic "Emeralds," along with presenting a highly esteemed award, recognition in a scholarly magazine, and other public relations exposure.

The event will be a result of entrepreneurs uniting to elevate the adjunct faculty. A non-tenured faculty member, Stephanie Freeman, who has spent over thirty years in that position is one of the driving forces behind this soon-to-be-happening conference. Her experience as a mistreated faculty member who was not only badly treated but was also severely underpaid as an adjunct member is something that birthed this idea. Freeman along with her fellow entrepreneur, LaTonia Tyner, CEO of Built God Strong Unlimited, LLC, decided to use their voices for good. They decided to make complete use of their creativity, resources, and connections to elevate the non-tenured faculty members.

Speaking about their frustrations and problems, Freeman says,“After decades of complaining and advocating on a small level, I decided to do something more substantive. "I want to reach more people with the message and to help more non-tenured faculty with their needs." This message approached Taylor in many ways and the two partnered up to appreciate and help the other non-tenured faculty members which began the initiative of holding the conference. The conference, which will be held in 2024's November in North Carolina will become the outspoken voice of the non-tenured faculty and finally show some much-needed recognition. For this conference, both Freeman and Taylor partnered with multiple other companies that will host a unique event that is aimed at creating what they call "Non-Tenured Superstars."

These superstars will be called 'Emeralds', the inaugural members in the 'Emerald Consortium'. This is a think-tank brand created by Freeman along with the business executive and Marshall Goldsmith coach, Dr. Terry Jackson. The other business partners for this event include a massive list consisting of JCG Consulting Group, The Master Life Coach Training Institute; Stephanie Freeman Enterprises; Executively You, LLC, Noble Crest University and Seminary, Kittrell College, and The Collegiate Collaborative which is a consortium of colleges and universities.

The event scheduled to take place in North Carolina will be honoring a complete list of 300 non-tenured faculty members. "We know the number of honorees is very small. This first group represents the best of the best," Freeman said about the upcoming event. The attendees will have special and highly esteemed awards along with the opportunity to work with public relations and marketing experts so that they advance their careers and elevate their personal brands and visibility in the real world.

