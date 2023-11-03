Bulgaria Bans Exports Of Insulin Until End Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bulgaria has banned exports of insulin until the end of this
year, local media reported Thursday, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.
Other drugs that lower blood sugar and antibiotics intended for
systemic use in children are also banned, said the state-run BTA
news agency.
In light of data showing a significant backlog in the number of
medicines dispensed compared to those prescribed, the decision was
taken to meet the needs of Bulgarian patients and to overcome the
lack or shortage of vital medicinal products, said BTA.
Health Minister Hristo Hinkov is expected to initiate a joint
meeting between the Bulgarian Medical Association, the Bulgarian
Pharmaceutical Union and other relevant organizations to seek
mechanisms to overcome the differences between the parties involved
in drug production and distribution and to seek a consensus for the
benefit of patients through constructive dialogue, the agency
added.
