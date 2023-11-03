Bulgaria Bans Exports Of Insulin Until End Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bulgaria has banned exports of insulin until the end of this year, local media reported Thursday, Azernews report, citing Anadolu Agency.

Other drugs that lower blood sugar and antibiotics intended for systemic use in children are also banned, said the state-run BTA news agency.

In light of data showing a significant backlog in the number of medicines dispensed compared to those prescribed, the decision was taken to meet the needs of Bulgarian patients and to overcome the lack or shortage of vital medicinal products, said BTA.

Health Minister Hristo Hinkov is expected to initiate a joint meeting between the Bulgarian Medical Association, the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union and other relevant organizations to seek mechanisms to overcome the differences between the parties involved in drug production and distribution and to seek a consensus for the benefit of patients through constructive dialogue, the agency added.