Greek Parliamentary Committee Recommends Lifting Immunity Of 11 Far-Right Lawmakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Greek Parliament's Ethics Committee unanimously agreed
Thursday on lifting the immunity of 11 members of the far-right
Spartiates (Spartans) party, local media reported, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The move came following a request by the Supreme Court, which is
probing allegations of electoral fraud during legislative elections
this year, said the state-run AMNA news agency.
All 11 lawmakers have rejected allegations that they were
directed by Ilias Kassidiaris, a convicted executive of the
neo-Nazi Golden Dawn Party, which was banned by the Supreme Court
in 2020.
On Oct. 25, Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adilini sent a
request to parliament asking permission to summon the lawmakers to
appear as suspects who allegedly deceived voters in the recent
parliamentary elections, said AMNA.
The lawmakers are accused of falsely presenting themselves to
voters as ascribing to the values of the Spartans party led by
Vasilis Stigas, whose organization and actions meet the criteria
outlined under electoral law.
But the prosecutor said they were selected by Kassidiaris and
recognized him as their real leader, who directed their actions
from prison.
Kasidiaris was convicted in 2020 of forming and running a
criminal organization under the guise of a political party.
