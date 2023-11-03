26% Of State-Owned Real Estates In Azerbaijan Are Leased

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of July 1 of this year, there were 10,121 non-residential
buildings and parts of buildings with a total area of 4,426.6
thousand square meters at the disposal of the State Service on
Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan
Republic, the Chamber of Accounts said at the meeting of the draft
law On the 2024 State Budget, Azernews reports
According to the Chamber of Accounts, only 2,588 (25.6%) with a
total area of 391.6 thousand square meters (8.8 i) were leased,
and rents were calculated accordingly for those areas.
"Leasing of 25.6% of non-residential buildings and parts of
buildings, and only 8.8% of the total area at the disposal of the
State Service, necessitates taking additional measures in this
area," the Chamber of Accounts added.
