German FM: Undersea Cable Across Black Sea, Will Help Bring Armenia And Azerbaijan Closer To Each Other

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In an interview with local media outlets, German Foreign
Minister Annalena Berbock said that Germany and the EU want to work
together with the countries of the South Caucasus to "build a
region that overcomes the shadows of the past" and looks towards a
better future for the people of the region, Azernews reports.
The minister emphasized that it is important that the countries
"take the path of mutual trust" for the sake of peace.
Berbok said the EU is ready to make concrete proposals to the
region on the road to peace, including an undersea communication
cable across the Black Sea, which will help "bring Armenia and
Azerbaijan closer to each other and closer to us."
Half of the €45 million ($48 million) construction cost will be
financed by the EU's Global Gateway initiative, which aims to
expand the bloc's global influence through infrastructure
investment.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107369125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.