Water Temperature In Caspian Sea Increase In Last 10 Years


11/3/2023 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the last 10 years, there has been an increase in the water temperature in the Caspian Sea. The hottest temperature was recorded in the South Caspian in 2021, when the water temperature was 30 degrees. Compared to the data of 2011, this is a significant increase, Azernews r eports

Elchin Mammadov, head of the Department of Fish Number Study and Catch Forecasting of the Biological Diversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said this at the meeting of the expert group created to study the level change of the Caspian Sea, as well as preparing relevant adaptation measures.

He said that in 2021, a decrease in oxygen was observed as a result of the increase in temperature. In 2022 and 2023, the amount of oxygen was within the norm.

"Let me also mention that as a result of anomalous heat in 2021, the bloom of algae, i.e. the process of eutrophication, was observed in the South Caspian Sea. This has a negative impact on the ecosystem, fish, and their habitat. It causes a decrease in dissolved oxygen in water." said E. Mammadov.

