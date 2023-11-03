Water Temperature In Caspian Sea Increase In Last 10 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the last 10 years, there has been an increase in the water
temperature in the Caspian Sea. The hottest temperature was
recorded in the South Caspian in 2021, when the water temperature
was 30 degrees. Compared to the data of 2011, this is a significant
increase, Azernews r eports
Elchin Mammadov, head of the Department of Fish Number Study and
Catch Forecasting of the Biological Diversity Protection Service of
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said this at the
meeting of the expert group created to study the level change of
the Caspian Sea, as well as preparing relevant adaptation
measures.
He said that in 2021, a decrease in oxygen was observed as a
result of the increase in temperature. In 2022 and 2023, the amount
of oxygen was within the norm.
"Let me also mention that as a result of anomalous heat in 2021,
the bloom of algae, i.e. the process of eutrophication, was
observed in the South Caspian Sea. This has a negative impact on
the ecosystem, fish, and their habitat. It causes a decrease in
dissolved oxygen in water." said E. Mammadov.
