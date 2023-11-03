               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Climate Change Affects Amount Of Fish Caught In Caspian Sea


11/3/2023 3:10:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since from 2021, the condition of fish resources in the Caspian Sea will be studied through the scientific research ship "Alif Hajiyev". In the last 10 years, as a result of biological and ecological processes in the sea, as a result of climate changes, there has been a sharp decrease in the amount of caught fish , Azernews reports.

Elchin Mammadov, the head of the Department of Fish Number Study and Catch Forecasting of the Biological Diversity Protection Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said it at the meeting of the expert group created to study the level change of the Caspian Sea, as well as preparing relevant adaptation measures. He said that the reason for this is anthropogenic as well as natural climatic factors.

