Climate Change Affects Amount Of Fish Caught In Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since from 2021, the condition of fish resources in the Caspian
Sea will be studied through the scientific research ship "Alif
Hajiyev". In the last 10 years, as a result of biological and
ecological processes in the sea, as a result of climate changes,
there has been a sharp decrease in the amount of caught
fish , Azernews reports.
Elchin Mammadov, the head of the Department of Fish Number Study
and Catch Forecasting of the Biological Diversity Protection
Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said it at
the meeting of the expert group created to study the level change
of the Caspian Sea, as well as preparing relevant adaptation
measures. He said that the reason for this is anthropogenic as well
as natural climatic factors.
