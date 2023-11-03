Azerbaijan's Army Tops Second Among Post-Soviet States After Russia - Military Expert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On November 2, 2023, Azerbaijan announced the allocation of 3
billion manats to strengthen its defense potential and further
improve its material and technical support in 2024. It was expected
news since the defense budgets of neighboring countries are being
increased gradually. However, the allocated amount raises the
question of whether it is enough.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, the military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that technology in the military is
developing and the importance of acquiring these technologies is
increasing. As we know, there is a difference in prices between the
weapons market 3-5 years ago and the market today. In other words,
prices have risen.
"The price difference has increased to 50 percent in some
weapons and up to two times in the other ones. There is also an
increase in the prices of other products and equipment needed for
the army, in addition to weapons and equipment. Of course, the
allocated funds will be related to meeting these needs. This, in
turn, will serve to maintain the strength and capabilities of the
Azerbaijani army and will make it one of the strongest states not
only in the region but also in the world," Ramil Mammadli said.
As for the analysis of Azerbaijan's military power in the
region, more precisely in the South Caucasus, the military pundit
noted that Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the South
Caucasus from a military point of view. Besides, among the
republics of the former Soviet Union, the Azerbaijani army was the
strongest army after Russia until the inception of the Ukrainian
conflict in February 2022.
"As is known, Western countries helped Ukraine strengthen its
army. Today, we can say that the Ukrainian army is strong. However,
it should not be forgotten that the Ukrainian army has not gone
through the same combat path as Azerbaijan and does not have such
material and technical capabilities. Taking all this into account,
we can say that the Azerbaijani army is the first strongest in the
South Caucasus, in terms of professionalism, the second strongest
after Russia in the former Soviet Union, an army that ranks in the
top five among the countries located in the Mediterranean Caspian
Black Sea basin, etc. In general, we can see that the capabilities
of the Azerbaijani army are quite wide. The capabilities of the
Azerbaijani army in terms of air defense, missile artillery
systems, rocket launcher systems, artillery systems, tactical
missile complexes, as well as missiles and other technologies, are
extremely high. It is at least one of the three most powerful
countries in the region," Ramil Mammadli added.
He also touched on the issue of Armenia being the most
militarized country in Europe. The pundit pointed out that it
relates to the amount of the Armenian state budget. Armenia's state
budget is generally small, and therefore the budget allocated for
its military is high percentage-wise. In Azerbaijan, the state
budget is large, and consequently, the interest rate is low.
"Azerbaijan allocates quite a lot of funds for strengthening the
army's potential, and this is normal. Because Azerbaijan still
lives in a tense region, there are still certain threats, and to
maintain its independence, and military and political stability,
special attention should be paid to the military and security
sphere. High costs should not be a concern," Ramil Mammadli
said.
