Russian Troops Shell Center Of Kherson, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the central part of Kherson, injuring three people.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The invaders fired on the central part of Kherson," the statement reads.

As noted, three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical care.

RMA publishes photos with the consequences of the shelling.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the investigation shows that on November 3, at around 2:10 p.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the city of Kherson. As a result, three civilians were injured. They were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Russians shellregion 108 times in 24 hours, one killed and four injured

According to the Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, over the past day, November 2, Russian troops fired 108 times in the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring four others.