Ukraine To Create Single Register Of Pets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on the creation of a single state register of pets in the country - dogs and cats.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Now the description of animals, information about vaccination, sterilization and other data will be stored in the electronic register. This will simplify obtaining documents for animals and help to adapt Ukrainian legislation to international standards," the ministry said.

Since 2015, a law has been in place in Ukraine that provides for the mandatory registration and identification of a limited list of agricultural animals, including cattle, horses, pigs, and sheep.