UAF Troops Destroy 18 Enemy Cannons And 14 Armored Vehicles In South Overnight - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian troops destroyed 18 enemy cannons, 14 armored vehicles and 32 occupants in the southern direction.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this during a briefing on the current situation in the South of Ukraine at the Ukraine-Uninform Media Center.

"Our main success is the destruction of enemy positions. According to the data for the last day, 18 enemy large-caliber cannons, two multiple launch rocket systems, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, 14 units of armored vehicles, as well as two boats and 32 occupants were destroyed. This is a good result for one combat day," she said.

Humeniuk added that the Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy's potential using counter-battery warfare and other forms of work.

As reported, at night, air defense destroyed 24 out of 38 Shaheds and an Kh-59 missile used by Russia to attack Ukraine.