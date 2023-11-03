President Awards 353 National Guard, Police And Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded 353 National Guardsmen, police officers and border guards with state awards, 89 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decree No. 726/2023 of November 3 was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reported.

According to the document, the President decided to award the defenders for their personal courage and dedication in protecting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for their conscientious and impeccable service to the Ukrainian people.

President127 Ukrainian defenders, 58 of them posthumously

They were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Danylo Halytsky, and 'For Courage', as well as medals 'To the Defender of the Fatherland', 'For Saved Life', 'For Military Service to Ukraine', and 'For Impeccable Service'.

As reported, according to a decree of October 31, Zelensky awarded 127 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 58 of them posthumously.