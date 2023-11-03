Ukrainian Forces Destroy Almost 500 Russian Troops In Tavria Sector In Past 24 Hours - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated 483 Russian invaders and destroyed 31 pieces of enemy equipment in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

In particular, the enemy lost 11 tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, six artillery pieces, two drones and eight cars.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two enemy ammunition depots on the Tavria axis.

In total, Russian troops conducted 38 combat engagements and launched 22 airstrikes and 1,073 artillery strikes in the said section of the front.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery from the Tavria grouping of troops carried out 1,341 fire missions in the past 24 hours.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction. The enemy's offensive actions near Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful," the commander said.